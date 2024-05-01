Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: SICKLES LIQUOR STORE FILES BANKRUPTCY

Post a comment
April 30th @ 10pm

Bottles by Sickles was shut down following an eviction action last week. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A wine-and-liquor business taken down by the dramatic collapse of Sickles Market earlier this year is seeking protection from creditors.

TST Beverages, a limited liability company that operated the Bottles by Sickles shop in Red Bank, sought chapter 11 federal bankruptcy coverage from vendors with claims of more than $5.2 million, according to an April 23 court document.

Sickles Market and Bottles by Sickles opened in the Anderson Building, below, in 2020. Both are now closed. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The move to reorganize debts came weeks after Metrovation Inc., the store’s landlord, obtained a Superior Court order to evict the business from the Anderson Building, at 200 Monmouth Street.

Bottles by Sickles opened along with a grab-and-go Sickles Market food store in the refurbished Anderson Building in August, 2020. But in a move that stunned customers, the 8,500-square-foot market abruptly shut down February 15.

At the time, company principal Bob Sickles attributed the failure to “repercussions from the pandemic.”

Less than four weeks later, the 116-year-old farm-based market in Little Silver suffered the same fate.

The federal bankruptcy court filing was made by TST Beverages, owned by Bob Sickles and family members, and appears to cover only the liquor store holdings and debts, not those of the grocery businesses, as reported elsewhere. Andrew Kelly, the Spring Lake attorney who filed the document, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In its filing, TST told the court that no other bankruptcy cases are “pending or being filed by a business partner or an affiliate of the debtor.”

The filing identifies liabilities of $5.26 million and assets of $550,000. Of the assets, $400,000, or 73 percent of the total, is in the form of a retail liquor license – on which the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic and Beverage Control has a lien, the filing states.

Topping those owed money is Northfield Bank, of Woodbridge, which has a secured $4.5 million claim. In 2022, the bank loaned $5 million to AHS Realty LLC, a Sickles family company that owns the 6.5-acre farm and market in Little Silver, with TST and other entities also listed as borrowers, according to mortgages filed with the Monmouth County Clerk.

The Little Silver property is assessed at $2.84 million.

The bankruptcy filing says TST owes Metrovation almost $64,000, though the development firm claims it is owed more than $330,000 in unpaid rent for the two stores as well as office space.

More than a dozen liquor vendors are listed as creditors, as are three employees.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar