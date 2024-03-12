Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: WAS SICKLES SUNK BY EXPANSION?

Booskerdoo’s kiosk in Red Bank sat surrounded by space vacated by Sickles Market in late February. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Was the stunning end for Sickles Market in Little Silver this week triggered by its failed foray into Red Bank?

A lawsuit and reported comments by the heir to the upscale, 116-year-old grocer suggest the answer is yes.

The entrance to the Sickles Market in Little Silver Monday evening. Below, Bob Sickles Jr., right, with his late father in 2016. (Photos by Brian Donohue and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

bob-sickles-sr-jr-101616-500x407-9358381The family-owned business, situated amid a 6.5-acre farm off Rumson Road, shut down without any announcement Monday, eliminating 80 jobs, according to the Asbury Park Press.

As of Tuesday morning, neither the company website nor its Facebook page made any mention of the closing.

The end came less than four weeks after the equally unexpected shutdown of the market’s only other location, at 200 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, on February 15.

That store had opened in August, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the capstone to a makeover of a long-vacant warehouse known as the Anderson Storage building.

Owner Bob Sickles Jr. has not responded to a redbankgreen request for information. On Monday, he told the Asbury Park Press that “between COVID, the lockdown and the new store (in Red Bank), the last three years have been pretty difficult for us and we didn’t quite make it.

“It was a beautiful building and everything was great, but it wasn’t that good for us or our business model,” Sickles told the Press, adding that his family is “a little devastated.”

A layoff notice to employees, dated Monday, said that, “on account of challenging business conditions,” Sickles “made the difficult decision to close its operations” effective that day.

“The Market hopes to re-open but at this time, Market management is unsure of whether or when the Market will be able to re-open,” the notice also said.

According to a lawsuit filed in Monmouth County court March 1 by Anderson building owner Metrovation, Sickles business entities owed more than $324,000 in back rent and late fees for the 8,500-square-foot grocery store space; the separate ground-floor space used by the Bottles by Sickles wine shop; and office space in the building.

The entities named as defendants include Sickles Provisions LLC and TST Beverages LLC, both created in the summer of 2017, shortly before the start of the lease with Metrovation; and Sickles Market LLC, which New Jersey incorporation records show dates from 1997.

The lawsuit says Bob Sickles and and his wife, Leslie, of Rumson, personally guaranteed the rent – recently accruing at $33,000  per month –  if the LLCs didn’t pay.

Though rent for the Bottles by Sickles shop also has not been paid, that store did not “abandon” the property, as the market did, the lawsuit claims.

Among the questions redbankgreen asked Bob Sickles was whether adequate legal steps had been taken to insulate the Little Silver operation if the Red Bank venture failed.

The abrupt Red Bank shutdown left a Booskerdoo coffee kiosk stranded amid empty store space. But James Caverly, who owns the coffee chain with his wife, Amelia, said at the time they would continue to do business in the Anderson building while opening another coffee station, their eighth – within the Sickles Market in Little Silver – in April.

The planned shop had been in the works since January, Caverly said.

In an email to redbankgreen Tuesday, Caverly called the Little Silver shutdown “terrible news,” adding, “I don’t know any details.”

Meantime, he said, “we are still committed to our 200 Monmouth Street location and are working out a lease directly with Metrovation.”

The Little Silver market had agricultural roots that traced back to 1663. The market has been operation since 1908.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SURFBOARD DITCHED
There’s a rule in surfing that you should never ditch your board (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to h ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar