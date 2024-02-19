RED BANK: BOOSKERDOO STAYS PUT, AND EXPANDS

The Bridge Avenue side of the former Anderson building, where Booskerdoo is keeping the kiosk it had within a Sickles Market. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank Booskerdoo coffee shop will continue to operate, even though the Sickles Market that it nested within closed down last week, its owner told redbankgreen Monday.

And the company will open a new coffee shop in Sickles’ Little Silver store, owner James Caverly said.

A new Booskerdoo kiosk in the Little Silver grocery store “has been in the works since January” and is expected to open in mid-April, Caverly said in an email. The shop “will be seen right when you walk in their front door,” with in-store seating, he said.

But “we are staying in Red Bank and will be operating in both locations,” he added.

The Red Bank store, which opened with the Sickles Market in the former Anderson warehouse at 200 Monmouth Street in August, 2020, offered a coffee counter and casual seating, surrounded by the grocer’s grab-and-go food market.

Last Thursday, as reported by redbankgreen, Sickles abruptly shut down there, saying in a statement that “the repercussions of the pandemic never allowed us to fully turn this location into what we had dreamed.”

But Caverly said coffee sales in the ensuing days “so far have been fairly normal in our Red Bank location despite Sickles closing their market.”

In addition, the business is launching Doordash deliveries from all locations this weekend, he said. Booskerdoo also has stores in Fair Haven, Monmouth Beach, Middletown, Holmdel, Asbury Park and Ardsley, New York.

Chris Cole, a principal in Anderson building owner Metrovation, told redbankgreen last week that a tenant to replace Sickles had not yet been signed.

“We are already out talking to a number of potential uses that could really energize the first floor of the building and the neighborhood,” he said.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.