Can’t get to the Red Bank Public Library? The Iibrary now offers a free delivery and pickup service for homebound borough residents.

Those who cannot visit the West Front Street facility, either temporarily or permanently, can borrow everything from books, magazines, CDs and DVDs to cake pans and Launchpad Play Away tablets, which will be both delivered and picked up.

To register for the service, fill out the application form here. Users can place holds online through the online catalog, make specific requests with library staff, or get recommendations based on their interests and preferences.

Deliveries and pickups are made approximately two times a month, to the patron’s front door: staff is not permitted to enter homes.

The service is available to library cardholders, with cards issued for those who don’t have them at the time of registration for delivery service.

For additional information, contact the library at [email protected] or call 732-842-0690 extension 111.

