HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY

At its semimonthly meeting Thursday night, the Red Bank council is slated to honor public utilities department supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired three weeks ago.

Hardy, who was often on the scene for middle-of-the-night repairs to broken water lines, worked for the borough almost 39 years, “frequently going above and beyond to ensure needed vehicular and equipment repairs were completed with meticulous attention to detail,” says a proclamation on the council’s agenda.

(2017 photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)