Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: LEGAL POT MARKET OPENS WITH CHURN

 The interior of Monteverde NJ on its first full day of recreational marijuana sales. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Call it the highs – and the lows – of Red Bank’s budding marijuana marketplace. 

As one licensed cannabis seller excitedly opened its doors and became the first to sell recreational weed, another has frustratedly vacated its shop and moved to another town. 

The former home of Scarlet Reserve Room at 3 West Front Street sits vacant after John Marchetti, below, and his partner threw in the towel. (Photos by Brian Donohue and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

john-marchetti-022023-500x375-1847771Monteverde NJ, which had been selling medicinal marijuana from its shop at 45 North Bridge Avenue, opened for recreational sales Tuesday, at almost exactly – and appropriately – 4:20 p.m., according to Brad Shelly, general manager of operations. The fanfare of an end-of-prohibition ribbon cutting ceremony attended by borough officials is slated for Saturday. 

“We’re very excited,’’ said Monteverde NJ CEO Liz Egan, adding it took six years to get the business up and running. 

 “I’m hoping the town is excited,” she added.  “We’ve talked to many people and I know they are.”

Meanwhile, Scarlet Reserve Room, a cigar lounge at 3 East Front Street whose owners had once appeared to be at the front of a long line of pot sellers looking to open up here, vacated their shop in December and sold the business.  

Issued a license to sell cannabis last week by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the owners said they plan to use that license at a new location in Englishtown instead. 

“We’re going to go where we are wanted,” said owner John Marchetti. “We kind of had no choice,’

In the end, he and co-owner Will Rivera were unable to the navigate the thicket of zoning rules and lawmaking chaos that marked the implementation of Red Bank’s cannabis laws last year, Marchetti said.

He said they felt whipsawed: despite being the first of 14 would-be retailers granted a proclamation by the council attesting the legality of their plan, the pair wound up unable to get approvals as laws changed mid-process.

“We opened that store to get ahead of everybody else, put down roots, market ourselves. We wound up spending a year in purgatory getting nothing done,” he said. “It was a shit show, to be honest.”

Scarlet Reserve Room had opened in October 2021 as a cigar lounge in the storefront on East Front Street, but cannabis was always a key part of their plan. 

Marchetti and Rivera touted it as  “one of the first public, upscale, retail ‘tasting room’ concepts where customer can purchase CBD and consume it in the same location, alongside our cigar smoking clients.” 

Marchetti applied to the borough zoning office to convert the store to a retail cannabis dispensary, but was rejected on the grounds that it was too close to the playground in Marine Park. 

His appeal to the council for a change in the 2021 ordinance that would allow them to open instead sparked an overhaul that did the exact opposite. 

In April, 2023, the council amended the local law to create a Cannabis Review Board, while also limiting the number of “class 5” retail licenses at three.

The change was drafted behind closed doors by a council subcommittee, and drew threats of lawsuits from entities who claimed they’d lose hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in would-be cannabis businesses.

Marchetti was among them, calling the changes, “just crazy” and predicting he would have to pack up and leave town.

Supporters of the tougher new ordinance were swept from office in last May’s election. 

But the total number of retail licenses issued stands at three. And Mayor Billy Portman said there are no immediate plans to increase that number.

“In the future we might add more, who knows?” Portman said. “Right now that’s all speculation. “

The other two local license holders are Canopy Crossroad, holder of a conditional license from the state CRC, which plans to open at 9 West Street, next door to Red Bank Liquors; and Frosted Nug at Red Bank, which received its state license on January 17 and plans to open at 20 North Bridge Avenue in the complex that now houses a Wawa and Crates Liquors.

Scarlet Reserve’s state license was included in a list of 20 approved by the state CRC that put the number of recreational licenses issued statewide over the milestone of 100. New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown also cited another big milestone for the industry: 

“We are headed toward a billion-dollar market,” he said at the commission’s meeting in Trenton last week. “2024 is the year New Jersey does a billion dollars in sales.”

Under state law, local municipalities like Red Bank will receive levy a tax of two percent of all sales in their towns.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar