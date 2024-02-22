Skip to content

RED BANK: RESTART FOR PRESERVATIONISTS

Community planning director Shawna Ebanks distributes information Wednesday night to HPC members Paul Cagno, left, Liam Collins and Marjorie Cavalier. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Meeting for the first time in eight months Wednesday night, members of Red Bank’s Historic Preservation Commission began wrapping their heads around a new ordinance they’ll have a key role in administering.

red-bank-marjorie-cavalier-082520-2-500x332-6794504Marjorie Cavalier with a Marine Park historic marker she had restored in 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Interrupted by a change in the form of government last July that required reappointments to all boards and commissions, the HPC’s restart was delayed by the pending completion of a new preservation law (2024-03), finally adopted by the borough council February 8.

With only two carryover members, one of whom was absent, and a not-yet-full slate of members, four HPC members convened at borough hall Wednesday night.

Liam Collins, who served briefly on the HPC in the past, was elected chairman, and Marjorie Cavalier was voted vice chair. Also in attendance were returning member Paul Cagno and new member Louis Almerini; former chairman Gary Saphire was absent.

At Thursday night’s council meeting, elected officials are expected to approve Karen Schmelzkopf and Doug Miller as full HPC members, as well as two alternate members: Andy North and Bethzy Varela.

Along with Collins, Almerini and Cagno were chosen to constitute the Minor Work Review Committee, a body created by ordinance to streamline building applications in the Washington Street Historic District and a second historic overlay on the downtown.

Plans the committee approves can advance to the building permit stage, while those denied may be appealed to the planning board, said Community Planning Director Shawna Ebanks, who also serves as secretary to the HPC.

Because it is committee, its meetings will not be public, Ebanks said.

Cavalier, a retired teacher who has spearheaded efforts to call out overlooked history in town, drove much of the discussion at the one-hour session, suggesting the borough’s inventory of historic properties, set in 2009, be updated, with possible inclusion of addresses not in either historic zone.

“I think there are buildings that are significant beyond the historic districts, and I’m just concerned that certain portions of the town will just be declared unimportant, kind of swept away,” she said, adding that she did not immediately have a list in mind.

“It seems to me we have opportunities to learn through architecture,” she continued, “and we don’t really know what’s out there.”

The ordinance specifies criteria for designating properties outside the districts as historic, Ebanks noted.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at borough hall.

Partyline
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.

