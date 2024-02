Red Bank residents Andrew, Molly and Meghan Deming had fun repurposing Saturday’s snowfall, the second of last week: they made a Godzilla sculpture in front of their Rector Place home.

This week, starting with Monday’s Presidents Day, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for at least three days of sunshine and temperatures peaking above 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

(Karly Swaim photo)