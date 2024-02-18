RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRAIN

Police near the cancelled train that NJ Transit officials say struck a pedestrian. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A pedestrian was able to walk away after being struck by a train pulling into Red Bank’s NJ Transit rail station Sunday afternoon, according to several people on the scene.

The rare sight of a train headed south at Red Bank on the eastern side of the tracks to pick up passengers from the cancelled train. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

NJ Transit confirmed a pedestrian had been struck by the train scheduled to arrive in Long Branch at 1:38 p.m.

While that southbound rain was cancelled pending an investigation into the incident, passengers were off loaded and directed to the platform on the east side of the tracks.

Another train from New York City then arrived on that track to continue them on their route. Police on the scene provide no details on the incident.

Several NJ Transit workers were overhead at the scene saying a woman had dropped her reduced fare ID on the tracks and was clipped by the train while trying to retrieve it. Reduced fare ID’s are issued to people 62 years of age or older.

Witnesses said the pedestrian stated she was fine but was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Several passengers on the train recounted the same.

The empty southbound train continued to Long Branch at 3 pm.

