RED BANK: WHAT, AGAIN WITH THE SNOW?

Ice-melting brine on East Bergen Place in Red Bank Thursday. (Click to enlarge)

You’d think it was mid-winter or something, what with more snow in the forecast.

Yes, just three days after a school-closing snowstorm, the Greater Red Bank Green could get another four inches or more starting Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A “probabilistic” forecast by the NWS indicates three to four inches in the Red Bank area. (Click to enlarge)

This will be an overnight event, with snow starting after rush hour and lingering into early Saturday morning, the NWS said early Friday.

Red Bank residents are required by ordinance to move all vehicles off the streets until plowing is complete. Free parking is available in all municipal lots.

