RED BANK: SCENES FROM A SNOWSTORM

A worker heads through Johnny Jazz Park, shovel over shoulder as snow continues to fall. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A fast moving, tricky-to-predict storm hit the Red Bank area with a blast of snow beginning just before dawn Tuesday, dumping several inches of wet slushiness.

redbankgreen put on its galoshes and took a walk to take in the sights to you didn’t have to.

Some dreamed of warmer climes. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

School was cancelled, the streets were quiet.

And the aftermath of at least one fender bender could be seen being cleared by police and a tow truck on West Front Street.

A look down Broad Street in the slushy snow. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

Several inches of snow fell through the morning hours, slowing the pace for a day and leaving some likely praying for spring. The National Weather Service says snow was expected to taper off by 3 pm Tonight will be breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Low temperature should be around 25.

A statue behind St. Anthony of Padua Church covered in snow. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

