RED BANK: SICKLES CLOSING STORE HERE

The grocer has operated a grab-and-go market in the refurbished Anderson Building since August, 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE and JOHN T. WARD

After four years of operation, Sickles Market is closing its Red Bank store immediately, the Little Silver grocer announced Thursday.

Booskerdoo, which operates a kiosk within the Sickles store, will remain open. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In an email to customers, Sickles said it would close the store, at Monmouth Street and Bridge Avenue, at 6 p.m.

From the email announcement:

To say we are heartbroken does not quite cover it. We opened our operations in Red Bank in August 2020 and four years later, the repercussions of the pandemic never allowed us to fully turn this location into what we had dreamed. Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to move forward. This is the step we are taking to do just that.

The Booskerdoo coffee shop now located within the Sickles space will continue to operate there, with “a lot more parking,” Booskerdoo said in its own announcement.

The Bottles by Sickles wine and liquor shop, located in its own space in the Anderson building, also will remain open, Sickles said.

Sickles Market served as the first-floor anchor store in the Anderson Building, a circa-1909 warehouse that had been vacant for at least 25 years before it was refurbished by local retailer developer Metrovation. The store’s inclusion in the project completed a transformation in the works for almost two decades.

The store marked the first expansion outside Little Silver for a family-owned farm market that traces its roots back to the 17th century.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.