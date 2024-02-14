Skip to content

RED BANK: CARDS, BOOZE AND BAD LUCK

The front page of the February 13, 1924 Red Bank Register. (Click to enlarge)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Who winds up in the clink: the guy who may have marked the cards in a poker game, or the one who came back the next day waving a gun to collect the money he lost?

An ad for the Strand Theatre in the same edition. Steinberger and Scutellaro maybe should have just skipped the poker and gone to see the latest Keaton flick. (Click to enlarge)

One hundred years ago this week, readers of the Red Bank Register were regaled with a colorful (okay, black-and-white) front-page account of a tussle on Monmouth Street between clothing store owner Abe Steinburger and a man holding a gun.

Red Bank Police Officer William Mustoe (also known as “the cop with a hundred hats“) responded and found Steinburger and Sylvester Scuttellaro, a well-known local contractor, at loggerheads.

Scutellaro told Mustoe (also known as “the man who could make a horse talk”) he had lost $325 to Steinburger in a poker game the night before. Scutellaro believed Steinburger had cheated, using marked cards. (Adjusted for inflation, that $325 is equivalent to about $6,000 today.)

A search of Steinburger’s store turned up a suitcase containing liquor and wine – both illegal at the time – and marked cards, according to the article. Steinburger said the cards were not marked. 

The article makes no further mention of the gun eyewitnesses originally saw Steinburger’s rival wielding. But it seemed clear who had committed the greater offense.

Steinburger was arrested for possession of liquor and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was taken to jail.

Scuttalero was a well-known contractor in town, with the newspaper listing him as the builder for many new projects, including a synagogue on Riverside Avenue, a clothing factory on River Street, bowling alleys, homes and apartment buildings.

Steinburger, the article says, had opened his Monmouth Street store just four months before the incident. 

It is unclear how the case played out. A search of the Register archive (available through the Red Bank Public Library website) turned up no more mentions of Steinburger in any other Register stories.

Scuttalero, however, appears to have continued his streak of lousy luck. Almost exactly a year later, the Register reported on February 18, 1925 that a house he owned on White Road was destroyed by fire, which he believed had been set by thieves who also stole the electrical work.

And the previous summer, (presumably months after the poker game) the paper said, a lumber yard he owned had also been destroyed by fire.

Officer Mustoe, meanwhile, went on to greater heights, serving for years with the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office, where he was known for his collection of hats and as “the man who could make a horse talk” for his ability to extract confessions from murder suspects, according to a 1949 New York Times article.

“Throwbacks” will serve up occasional reflections on Red Bank’s rich past, aided by reporting in the Red Bank Register. The now-defunct newspaper’s entire archive is available through the Red Bank Public Library website.

Partyline
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.

