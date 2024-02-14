Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: SILENCE CONTINUES ON PBA V. CHIEF

Chief Darren McConnell with Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood at an event in November. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Seven months after a union took action to block his possible hire as borough manager, Chief Darren McConnell remains in his post at the Red Bank police department, awaiting a decision that will allow him to retire.

Silence surrounds the matter.

PBA Local 29 Presdient Mike Zadlock at a council meeting in December. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Last August, Police Benevolent Local 39 President Mike Zadlock told the borough council in a public session that 85 percent of its members had supported a “no confidence” vote on McConnell’s leadership in July.

The PBA accused McConnell of engaging in “numerous inappropriate and questionable sexual relationships with the significant others’” of department personnel as well as alleged ethical lapses.

The union called for investigations by, among others, the New Jersey Attorney General.

At the time, McConnell said the allegations were “more about personal issues than professional ones,” and issued a detailed rebuttal.

The issue exploded into public view after McConnell had announced his intention to retire as chief, and while he was serving as interim borough manager.

Zadlock told the council at the time that the PBA was “adamantly opposed” to any possibility that McConnell might be considered for the manager’s job on a permanent basis if it was still open when he became eligible under state pension rules.

But that issue became moot in November, when, after a lengthy candidate search, the council appointed Jim Gant as borough manager. He assumed the position full-time in January.

So where do things stand with the police department?

In July, the council tapped Captain Mike Frazee to succeed McConnell as chief – when he steps down. But under state pension rules, McConnell cannot collect his pension with an unresolved complaint before the NJAG. So he remains on the job.

In the intervening months, McConnell has repeatedly told redbankgreen he has not had any communication about the complaint from the NJAG.

“I spoke to their office in July when I was first notified of the complaint,” he said last week, “but haven’t heard anything since.”

“I’m not going to comment right now, and just let everything run its course to a conclusion,” he added.

A spokesman for the NJAG told redbankgreen last week that agency has “no updates to report” on the matter. It has previously declined to acknowledge that it is investigating the allegations.

Zadlock did not respond to a redbankgreen inquiry on the status of the case last week.

In mid-December, he told the council the PBA “has seen no progress” by the NJAG.

In addition, he told the council the PBA had filed a grievance, alleging McConnell had improperly blocked Zadlock’s pursuit of a promotion from sergeant to lieutenant. At the time, McConnell declined to respond to Zadlock’s allegation, telling redbankgreen: “I cannot comment on active grievance, nor should he.”

Mayor Billy Portman noted during the meeting that McConnell “literally can’t retire” because of the union’s request for an investigation, which he called “a little bit of an odd situation. Darren would have been retired for several months already had not that investigation been instituted.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar