LITTLE SILVER: SICKLES MARKET CLOSES

A notice on the store’s front door, below, gave no indication of the reason for the closing. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

This post has been updated since it was originally published.

By BRIAN DONOHUE and JOHN T. WARD

Sickles Market in Little Silver closed Monday, shocking customers of the grocer that began life as a farm market 116 years ago.

The shutdown comes less than four weeks after the family-owned business abruptly pulled the plug on its only other location, in Red Bank, after a three-year stay.

A view through the window of the store’s interior Monday evening. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

No public notice of the closing was made on Monday evening, other than a note taped to the store’s front door. “So sorry. We are closed,” it read. “Further updates will be shared soon. Have a nice day.”

Owner Bob Sickles Jr. and his daughter, Tori, who ran the marketing of the business, did not immediately respond to a redbankgreen request for information.

A layoff notice to employees, dated Monday, said that, “on account of challenging business conditions,” Sickles “made the difficult decision to close its operations.”  All employees were laid off effective Monday, said the notice, signed by Bob Sickles Jr.

“All active operations of the Little Silver location [will] be closed until further notice,” it said. “The Market hopes to re-open but at this time, Market management is unsure of whether or when the Market will be able to re-open.”

The closing caught would-be customers off guard. On Sunday, the business was still touting lunch specials on its Facebook page.

“They’re not closed. They can’t be,” said Steve Carvalho, of Fair Haven, who had come to the market to shop. “I can’t imagine.”

On February 15, Sickles Market suddenly closed its store in the Anderson Building, a circa-1909 Red Bank warehouse that had been vacant for at least 25 years before it was refurbished by local retailer developer Metrovation.

The market served as an anchor for the building.

Metrovation has since sued the market for more than $200,000 in unpaid rent, redbankgreen has confirmed in court documents.

A Booskerdoo coffee kiosk within the 9,000-square-foot Red Bank space has continued operating, and its owners, James and Amelia Caverly, planned to open another coffee station within the Little Silver Sickles Market, they said last month.

The store’s one-acre market property and 5.5-acre farm have agricultural roots extend back to 1663. The market has been operation since 1908, most recently run by third- and fourth-generation members Bob Sickles Jr. and his daughter, Tori.

Partyline
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.

