LITTLE SILVER: OUTAGE CLOSES RBR

Red Bank Regoinal ended classes early and cancelled afternoon events after a power outage early Monday afternoon.

First Energy/JCP&L reported more than 1,000 Red Bank customers were without electricity at 1:15 p.m. as strong winds raked the region.

Nearly as many were also knocked offline in Fair Haven and Little Silver, the company said.

All told, 2,100 Monmouth County customers were impacted by outages, it said. Red Bank Regional High School sent home students who walk to school or drive their own cars and were arranging bus transportation for others. Afterschool activities were cancelled.