RED BANK: VOGEL RUNWAY GETS PUNKED

The runway at the Punk Edit fashion show. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

While many of you are planning to view some Fourth of July fireworks in the coming week, many locals are likely still agog at the sartorial pyrotechnic display that took place at the Basie Center’s Vogel space Wednesday.

(Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Two downtown Red Bank clothing boutiques, Pearl St. Consignment and Shedhead Vintage, presented “The Punk Edit Fashion Show – A Night of Sustainable Style and Vintage Flair.”

The event aimed to “spotlight the intersection of punk culture and sustainable fashion” and featured the debut of Pearl St. Consignment’s new punk line by Pearl Street owner Emily Natale, featuring upcycled, “pretty but gritty” styles that redefine eco-conscious apparel.

Shedhead Vintage showcased an exclusive collection of vintage treasures, including rare pieces from the legendary Betsy Johnson.

It was loud, it was packed, it was raucous. These events get bigger and louder every year. Pearl Street held a pandemic fashion show on Broad Street in 2020, and a year later a “Legally Blonde-inspired” show.

Yeah, we know, redbankgreen is a little late with the photos.

You can chalk that up to either technical difficulties, or our long moribund punk rock ‘who cares’ attitude being reignited by the wonderfully raucous event. As Jonny Rotten famously asked, “Did you ever get the feeling you’re been cheated?” Only if you missed it.

Scroll down for the photos and you can say you didn’t.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.