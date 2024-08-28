POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON

A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Either there is a poop fairy about leaving small packages of horribleness, or it’s another example of mind bending human behavior often seen on beaches like Sandy Hook where such plastic poop bombs are a common sight along the pathways and dunes year round. Imagine: someone performs the civic duty of cleaning up after their pet, only to then leave the offending pile sitting there and adding plastic pollution to the mix. The offending pile seems to have been removed by Wednesday morning. (photo and text by Brian Donohue)