Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: TREE REMOVALS DIG UP CONCERNS

Post a comment
August 27th @ 2pm

Red Bank Middle Schools tree removal 08272024A crew removing two trees on the Red Bank Middle School grounds Tuesday. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The sight of crews chopping down two large trees near the Red Bank Middle School Tuesday sparked concern in a neighborhood where tree removals caused controversy less than a year ago, but school brass assured residents even more trees and greenery are coming to replace them.

The stump of one of the removed trees with the Middle School grounds construction project in the background. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The two trees between the Branch Avenue sidewalk and the fence were removed as part of a makeover of the Middle School grounds that will  create a track, ball courts, outdoor teaching space and more, Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rummage told redbankgreen. The Borough Shade Tree Commission was made aware of the plan and the trees will be replaced by at least four new ones planted as part of the project, he said.

“They’ll be replaced at minimum two for one,” Rumage said. “It’s a beautification project we are adding trees to our property.”

The plan also calls for shrubbery to be planted throughout the project, which has been a wide open grassy (and sometimes muddy) area for years. Once construction is further along, additional trees may be added, he said.

“It should be a much more beautiful space for the community,” Rumage said.

Last September, the abrupt removal of nine trees on nearby South Street by the borough sparked anger among residents and pledges of better communication by town officials over when and why tree removals were being planned.

As the work crew hauled away the trunks on Branch Avenue Tuesday, several residents lamented their removal and mentioned last year’s incident. A few mentioned how kids used the large trees for shade on hot days.

“These were big beautiful trees,” Branch Avenue resident Steve Ansell said of the two trees as he watched the branches fed into the chipper. “It’s disheartening.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
At 11:40 pm Monday  a dispatch call went out to Red Bank Fire Department to respond to the Colony House apartments on Bodman Place for R ...
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar