A crew removing two trees on the Red Bank Middle School grounds Tuesday. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The sight of crews chopping down two large trees near the Red Bank Middle School Tuesday sparked concern in a neighborhood where tree removals caused controversy less than a year ago, but school brass assured residents even more trees and greenery are coming to replace them.

The stump of one of the removed trees with the Middle School grounds construction project in the background. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The two trees between the Branch Avenue sidewalk and the fence were removed as part of a makeover of the Middle School grounds that will create a track, ball courts, outdoor teaching space and more, Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rummage told redbankgreen. The Borough Shade Tree Commission was made aware of the plan and the trees will be replaced by at least four new ones planted as part of the project, he said.

“They’ll be replaced at minimum two for one,” Rumage said. “It’s a beautification project we are adding trees to our property.”

The plan also calls for shrubbery to be planted throughout the project, which has been a wide open grassy (and sometimes muddy) area for years. Once construction is further along, additional trees may be added, he said.

“It should be a much more beautiful space for the community,” Rumage said.

Last September, the abrupt removal of nine trees on nearby South Street by the borough sparked anger among residents and pledges of better communication by town officials over when and why tree removals were being planned.

As the work crew hauled away the trunks on Branch Avenue Tuesday, several residents lamented their removal and mentioned last year’s incident. A few mentioned how kids used the large trees for shade on hot days.

“These were big beautiful trees,” Branch Avenue resident Steve Ansell said of the two trees as he watched the branches fed into the chipper. “It’s disheartening.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.