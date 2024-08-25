Skip to content

RED BANK: BALLOON MISHAP CAUSES POWER OUTAGE

August 25th @ 3pm

08252024outagemapA map of the areas affected by the power outage as of 2:48 pm Sunday, from the JCP&L web site. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A balloon release gone wrong knocked out power to a wide swath of Red Bank Sunday afternoon, officials said.

balloons in trees power outage 082562024One of the balloons from the balloon launch wrapped around a wire leading to the JCP&L substation. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Jersey Central Power and Light reported about 1,200 customers were without power after the incident, which occurred around 2 pm, snarling traffic at intersections across town as traffic signals went dark. An alert sent to customers estimated the power should be restored at about 4:30 pm, but reports indicated power was returning to areas by about 3:30 pm.

The outage was triggered when a group of people gathered near Mohawk Pond at Count Basie Park released a large number of balloons that hit power lines leading from the JCP&L substation about 100 feet away, Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Holiday said.

08242024power outageRBFD crews were on the scene near the substation awaiting JCP&L crews and balloons could still be seen tangled in trees and wires in the area.

Several people attending football games at the field described hearing a loud boom just before a large number of silver and blue mylar balloons ascended into the sky. One woman described people in the group that had let the balloons go running and screaming as the loud popping sound rang out.

“I heard a loud boom and saw a bunch of balloons,” said Katie Ellmer, of Somerset County.

At the corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Shrewsbury Avenue longtime Red Bank resident Luis Toribio jumped into action and began directing traffic at the intersection where streets lights had gone out.

 

As a Red Bank police officer arrived to relieve him of his duties a group of people gathered for a jazz concert at Johnny Jazz Park let up an appreciated cheer for Toribio.

“It’s my pleasure,” he said. “It’s my town. It’s something I can give back to my town.”

In 2020, the Borough banned balloon releases, part of a nationwide effort to curtail the harmful effects on wildlife and the environment.

Partyline
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...

