Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: DRIVER CHARGED IN BOLLARD CRASH

Post a comment
August 23rd @ 1pm

Broadwalk bollard crashA photo taken at 4:39 a.m. on Aug. 11. shortly after the vehicle struck the Broadwalk bollards. (Photo courtesy of Steven Sickles. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A 32-year old woman has been charged with multiple offenses after crashing her vehicle into the bollards that close off the Broad Street pedestrian plaza on August 11, fleeing the scene and later telling police her boyfriend had been driving, police said.

As a result of an investigation by Patrolman Darren McConnell, Tara McCoy, 32 of Hazlet was charged with leaving the scene, failure to report, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, failure to maintain lane, obstructing traffic, delaying traffic, failure to exhibit driver’s license, failure to exhibit insurance, and failure to change address after the bollard crash, according to Capt. Mike Frazee.

Frazee said McCoy initially denied driving the vehicle and stated that her boyfriend had been driving and fled the scene prior to police arrival.  The investigative process led officers to canvass the area for surveillance video which later disproved McCoy’s earlier statement, he said.
“As a result of the crash, a follow-up inspection of the bollard was conducted and found that only 4 screws became stripped and needed to be drilled out and re-tapped,” Frazee said.  “Thanks to our DPW, the repair cost was minimal at $13.50.”
It was the second significant hit to the two-foot-tall stainless steel barriers since the retractable metal bollards were installed in 2022 to keep traffic from entering the section of Broad Street between White and Front Street from May to September, when the area becomes a pedestrian only plaza. The bollards will be retracted and the area re-opened to traffic after Sept. 30.
Last August, a 31-year-old woman from Eatontown was arrested on the scene for DWI after crashing her jeep into the bollards.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar