RED BANK: DRIVER CHARGED IN BOLLARD CRASH

A photo taken at 4:39 a.m. on Aug. 11. shortly after the vehicle struck the Broadwalk bollards. (Photo courtesy of Steven Sickles. Click to enlarge.)
By BRIAN DONOHUE
A 32-year old woman has been charged with multiple offenses after crashing her vehicle into the bollards that close off the Broad Street pedestrian plaza on August 11, fleeing the scene and later telling police her boyfriend had been driving, police said.
As a result of an investigation by Patrolman Darren McConnell, Tara McCoy, 32 of Hazlet was charged with leaving the scene, failure to report, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, failure to maintain lane, obstructing traffic, delaying traffic, failure to exhibit driver’s license, failure to exhibit insurance, and failure to change address after the bollard crash, according to Capt. Mike Frazee.
