Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: DRIVER CHARGED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN

Post a comment
August 23rd @ 9am

Mariano Codallos TepepaA roadside memorial to hit and run victim Mariano Codallos-Tepepa at the scene of his death. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man has been charged with leaving the scene of an August 5 accident that left a pedestrian dead in Shrewsbury, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday.

Mariano Codallos-TepepaMariano Codallos-Tepepa, who was killed in a fatal hit and run and below, mourners at a nine-day vigil held at his home following his burial. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Jose Rodriguez-Jimenez, 40, was charged with one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances, according to a press release from the prosecutors’s office.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, shortly after 2:45 a.m., members of the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male lying in the roadway on Shrewsbury Avenue, in the right northbound lane near the intersection with Sycamore Avenue police said. The pedestrian, a 23-year-old male later identified as Mariano Codallos-Tepepa, a resident of Brick, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release states.

An investigation into the collision involving members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Bureau, and the Shrewsbury Police Department determined that Codallos-Tepepa was struck by a Ford Econoline van, driven by Rodriguez-Jimenez. Rodriguez-Jimenez did not stop at the time of the accident at the scene, nor did he report the collision to law enforcement, the press release states.

The death of Codallos-Tepepa, who grew up in Red Bank and maintained strong ties to family and St. Anthony of Padua church sent shockwaves through the community.

Mariano Codallos Tepepa

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. “Information regarding Rodriguez-Jimenez’s legal representation was not readily available,” the press release reads.  

The release continues, “despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar