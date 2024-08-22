Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two of redbankgreen’s young fans. This beach appears at low tide behind Riverview Medical Center and next to Irwin Marine. It is enjoyed by a few duck families as well as some gulls, swans and herons! (Photo by Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
DUCK BEACH
