RED BANK: RIVERCENTER HEAD QUITTING POST

Bob Zuckerman, above, and below with Mayor Billy Portman. (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Bob Zuckerman, Executive Director of Red Bank Rivercenter, is stepping down from his position at the end of the year, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Zuckerman, 63, has led RiverCenter, the designated manager of Red Bank’s downtown special improvement district, since June 2022. He said he’s leaving the post to travel and spend more time with family.

“This is something that I’ve been thinking about for a little while,” he told redbankgreen. “It really came down to wanting to spend more time with family. It’s really that simple. ” Zuckerberg said his husband retired last year and the two plan on visiting extended family members who live scattered from Massachussetts to Hawaii – starting with a niece’s wedding in Honolulu next year.

“I’m at the point in my life and career where I just wanted to spend more time with people that I care about,” he said.

Largely autonomous, RiverCenter is the designated manager of Red Bank’s special improvement district, charged with cultivating economic activity through business recruitment and retention, tourism, community events and more. The nonprofit operates on a budget of $579,000 derived from a tax on commercial properties in the district and event surpluses.

“Bob has made an indelible mark on Red Bank with his enthusiasm, vast knowledge of downtowns and how to improve them, and the creative ideas that he was able to implement,” John Anderson, President of the RiverCenter Board of Directors said in a press release announcing the move. “While the RiverCenter board members and staff will miss Bob a great deal, we are excited for him and his husband, as they travel the country spending time with their family.

Zuckerman was hired in June 2002, bringing extensive experience running business districts in New York and New Jersey. He spearheaded the establishment of Broadwalk, the pedestrian plaza on Broad Street, as a now permanent seasonal feature.

Other recent moves include a stepped up beautification of the downtown area and the creation of a still-under-construction parklet on Monmouth Street. He also started a newsletter announcing events and promotions and boosted the organization’s social media presence and communications operations.

At the time of his selection, Zuckerman led the South Orange Village Center Alliance, another downtown promotion agency. Prior to working in New Jersey, had roles at New York City’s Lower East Side Business Improvement District, the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and the Gowanus Canal Conservancy.

When he was hired, he became the fourth person to head the organization since early 2020. The search for a fifth, Zuckerman said, should be underway in the next few weeks.

