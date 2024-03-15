Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: DOWNTOWN PARKLET PLAN GETS THUMBS UP

Mr. Pizza Slice’s mustache guy gives thumbs up to a planned parklet which would be built in the area to the right of his hand.  (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

There’s soon going to be a nice new outdoor spot to chill at the  Broad and Monmouth Streets.

The plans for the new parklet on Monmouth Street. (Red Bank RiverCenter. Click to enlarge.)

A section of sidewalk on Monmouth Street would be turned into a tiny “parklet” with benches, plants and trees under a plan unveiled to praise from the Borough Council Thursday.

Red Bank Rivercenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman presented the plan  he said would be paid for entirely with grant money and funds raised by the nonprofit which manages Red Bank’s downtown special improvement district.

A parklet, he said, “is basically  a small public space that converts part of a street or a parking area into pedestrian friendly environment.”

They became a common sight in cities across the country during the pandemic as a way to extend space for outdoor dining. Now, many cities are realizing the benefits and making them more permanent features of the streetscape.

“They’re just a great respite for people who are downtown dining or shopping and they want to sit outside and have a quick bite or just sit outside and work on their laptop, or sit down and meditate or whatever they want to do,” Zuckerman told the council.

The council unanimously approved a resolution entering into a shared service agreement needed to complete the $80,000 project.

Zuckerman said agency officials got the idea after mulling what to do with an area of space where plastic bollards had been installed a few feet from the curb during the pandemic to keep people from parking illegally while they run into shops to pick up take-out orders.

“Why not do something interesting,” said Zuckerman.”Why not do something cool there that would benefit the entire public?”

The project removes one parking spot. It has been approved by NJ Transit, which has a bus stop in that area. The plan, developed by the Red Bank planning firm Engenuity calls for benches, a table, a variety of plants and flowers, trees and a bike rack. 

Here are the visuals from the presentation: Red Bank Parklet Presentation 031424

In other business, the council:

  • Introduced an ordinance establishing registration rules for the newly refurbished tennis/pickleball courts at East Side Park. Borough residents will get priority to reserve the courts for free and not-for-profit organizations and teams will require a $75 per season fee.
  • Voted unanimously to approve a “Skip the Stuff” ordinance that bans eateries and food delivery services from giving out plastic utensils and packaged condiments unless a customer specifically requests them. The ordinance is designed to combat plastic pollution.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

 

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar