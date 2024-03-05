RED BANK: TENNIS/PICKLEBALL COURTS SIGNUPS LAUNCHED

Tennis players enjoying last Sunday’s great weather at the new East Side Park tennis courts. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Log on before you get your dink on.

That’s the message from the Red Bank Department of Recreation which launched a new online booking system for East Side Park’s refurbished tennis and pickleball courts just in time for prime pickle weather.

Pickleball at East Side Park. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The online system, accessible here, launched Tuesday to allow players to reserve a court in advance and for free.

Users must set up one of two types of accounts – one for borough residents and another for those residing outside Red Bank. The Red Bank resident account allows a user to book a court up to four days in advance – out of towners can only sign up 48 hours in advance.

Red Bank Recreation Director Oscar Salinas said residents will need to upload documentation and may have to wait a day or two after their initial sign up for their residency to be registered in the system. Patience, pickle people.

East Side Park is located on Harrison Avenue between Mechanic and Marion streets. The two existing courts were resurfaced and lined for pickleball last year to accommodate the exploding demand for more courts in the area. Players have been using them for the last few months to solid reviews.

“People have been taking full advantage of the courts and we have received nothing but great feedback from them so far,” Salinas said in an email.

The use of the courts will be free for now, he said adding “this might change in the future to cover the fees of the website and tear and wear of the courts.” Salinas urged anyone with further questions to email [email protected].

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.