ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!

Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street conjures up daydream notions of chowing down on an Elsie’s #5 (Turkey with mayo and cranberry) while sitting under a palm tree in a tropical paradise.

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are important but would otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.