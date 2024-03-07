RED BANK: SALE CLOSES RED TANK’S TAPS

The microbrewery has been acquired by Five Dimes Brewery. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Tank Brewing in Red Bank closed this week after being acquired by another microbrewery.

Wedding photographers John and Lovina Arcara, who opened the beermaker five and half years ago, announced the sale on Facebook Wednesday evening.

John Arcara at Red Tank Brewing in October, 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

“They made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” the borough couple wrote in a post. “We believe it will bring new opportunities and growth for our beloved brewery.”

Red Tank ceased operations Sunday, they said.

The buyer was Five Dimes Brewery, based in Westwood, in Bergen County. Five Dimes founder and owner Chris Alpea did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

John Arcara told redbankgreen the sale included “everything inside the building: brewhouse, fermentation, barrels, glassware, tables, chairs, everything.”

The Arcaras, however, “still own the building,” which they acquired in 2017 for $773,000. Located next door to Jamian’s Food and Drink, the structure features an open, 4,500-square-foot interior with a bar and seating for up to 100 patrons.

Arcara said he is “relieved but of course sad” about the sale.

Throughout their ownership of the brewery, the Arcaras have continued to run John Arcara Photography, a second-generation wedding photo studio he called their “first love.”

“Now we get to share it with our daughters. who are studying photography and filmmaking,” he said.

