Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

RED BANK: SCHOOLS EYE “DEVASTATING” STATE AID CUTS

red-bank-schools-111820-1-500x332-9615423The Red Bank Borough Board of Education offices on Branch Avenue. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank could face hefty cuts to school programs and staff under a nearly 20 percent reduction in state aid announced last week, schools Superintendent Jared Rumage said Monday.

red-bank-jared-rumage-081319-1-500x358-5929034Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage and State Senator Vin Gopal, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

vin-gopal-021819-500x332-7200135The proposed $1.7 million cut came as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touted full funding of the state school funding formula, designed to provide equitable funding for poorer districts, for the first time since it was put in effect in 2018.

But as hundreds of districts across the state celebrate a windfall of state aid, Red Bank finds itself  an outlier: a district where 73 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged being penalized by a formula designed to help those very same kids. 

Rumage called the possible cut in state aid “devastating.”

“We were excited when we heard the governor and his administration were pumping $908 million of additional funding to support New Jersey schools,” Rumage said. “That was fantastic, and a great job on his part, but unfortunately the formula just completely failed us.”

After being shortchanged by the state for years, the district began receiving levels of state aid closer to full funding in recent years. 

“We were just on the road to recovery,’’ Rumage said. “We’re an outlier. I’m hopeful somebody will see that and rectify it.”

State Senator Vin Gopal, whose district includes Red Bank, said he hopes lawmakers can restore funding before the July 1 budget deadline, possibly through a separate bill that would boost aid to districts where aid was cut by the formula. 

“We fully intend to return the budget with cuts restored, similar to last year,’’ he said. “We gotta correct this.”

Gopal said the cuts to Red Bank schools – and similar large cuts in aid going to other poorer districts in Monmouth County, including Long Branch, Neptune and Asbury Park – show the formula completely backfiring. 

Schools with wealthier populations, including Middletown and Colts Neck, saw large increases, he noted.  He said he is asking the Commissioner of the Department of Education for a “dollar by dollar” explanation.

“I’m waiting for that answer,” he said. “The fact that the poorest communities in Monmouth County… all took the biggest hits is beyond discouraging, and I think it’s up to the DOE right now to provide some clear transparency.”

One reason behind the cuts may be skyrocketing property values in places like Red Bank. 

Under the state’s complicated school funding formula, as property values rise, the amount taxpayers are expected to contribute rises also.  

Jeffrey Bennett, a longtime education aid activist and blogger, said Red Bank appears to be a victim of how real estate values skew aid levels in ways that don’t reflect the needs of local schools.

He also noted the Red Bank borough schools have seen enrollment numbers dropping in recent years, which could affect the amount of money the state sends the district.

Rumage, however, said the current enrollment of 1,247 students is only a ten-student decrease from last year. 

Even raising taxes to cover the gap  is not an option he said.

While the state funding formula requires Red Bank taxpayers to pay their “fair share” of $24 million for schools, Rumage said the state property tax cap law limits that figure to a maximum of $19.6 million. Some state legislators have proposed lifting the two-percent cap for districts hurt by the formula.

“The last thing we want to do is raise the taxes,” Rumage said. “And the bottom line is we can’t.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.

