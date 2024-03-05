RED BANK: HAIR SALON CLOSES

One Blow Dry Bar began life as Glam Bar in 2012. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A mainstay of downtown Red Bank’s health-and-beauty sector for a dozen years has closed its doors.

oneblowdrybar, a hair salon at 116 Broad Street, departed with a post on Facebook that said only: “Farewells aren’t easy! thank you for making us possible!”

Owned by Elio Ventrella, the business opened as the Glam Bar in 2012, offering no cuts, no dye jobs – just blow-outs. Last week Ventrella told redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn that he and his crew “personally reached out to all of our oneblowdrybar members to tell them the news.”

The closing, though, is not “the end,” Ventrella said in an email, teasing a new business that will mean “the customer will never have to leave their home to get a blowout again.”

“Having a brick and mortar establishment with so much overhead especially in Red Bank doesn’t make sense anymore,” he said. “The price gouging in commercial rental property is astronomical to be honest.”

There’s no immediate word on the future use of the space, which is owned by AKD Management LLC of Middletown.

Butterfly Fine Arts occupied the storefront prior to Glam Bar.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.