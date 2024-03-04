Skip to content

RED BANK: GANT PUTS McCONNELL ON LEAVE

Chief Darren McConnell and his wife, Patrolwoman Kristin Altimari, at a library event in November. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s new borough manager put Chief Darren McConnell on administrative leave last week, eight months after union allegations of mismanagement of the police department, redbankgreen has learned.

Manager Jim Gant‘s action followed an investigative report from the New Jersey Attorney General, Gant said in an email to borough department heads.

PBA Local 39 President Mike Zadlock at a council meeting in December. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In a memo to the mayor and council, personnel department and department heads last Wednesday, Gant wrote:

I have been made aware of the findings of an Attorney General’s Investigative report and have made the decision to place Chief McConnell on Administrative Leave effective immediately and until further notice.

Early Monday, Gant said told redbankgreen by email that the borough “is handling a confidential personnel matter regarding the Chief and has made the decision to place the Chief on Administrative leave… Any reports associated are a part of the chiefs personnel file and will not be released by the Borough.”

“Due to the confidential nature of the matter, we will not provide further comment,” he added.

Meantime, the 39-officer police department is under the command of Captain Mike Frazee, and “I feel very confident in Captain Frazee’s leadership,” Gant wrote.

McConnell declined to comment to redbankgreen Sunday. Over the past six months, he has repeatedly told redbankgreen he heard nothing from the NJAG’s since July, “when I was first notified of the complaint.”

The NJAG’s office has repeatedly declined to comment on matter.

Last July, with McConnell’s plan to retire appearing imminent, the council named Frazee as his successor. But that month, Police Benevolent Local 39 accused McConnell of engaging in “numerous inappropriate and questionable sexual relationships with the significant others” of department personnel as well as other alleged ethical lapses.

The union called for investigations by, among others, the NJAG. But its complaint has never been made public, and local president Mike Zadlock has not disclosed the complaint’s specific allegations.

At the time, McConnell said the allegations were “more about personal issues than professional ones,” and issued a detailed rebuttal.

On Monday, Zadlock referred redbankgreen to the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association.

With the complaint and investigative report shrouded in secrecy, it was unclear Monday what actions the council might take regarding McConnell. Mayor Billy Portman referred questions about the matter to Gant.

McConnell joined the RBPD as a patrolman in 1988, just a few months after graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven High School, and became chief in December, 2013, three months after the death of Chief Steve McCarthy.

The pending complaint put McConnell’s plans to retire on hold under New Jersey public pension rules.

Gant was hired to the new position of borough manager in November, taking control of government operations from McConnell, who had served as interim administrator and manager for two and half years.

Gant assumed the position full-time in January.

Partyline
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.

