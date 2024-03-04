Skip to content

RED BANK: POT SHOP GOING FOR LONG SHOT?

Two River Green hopes to convert the laundromat behind Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice to a cannabis store. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Even though Red Bank already has issued all three of the retail cannabis licenses allowed by ordinance to other sellers, a seemingly optimistic would-be pot shop owner goes before the planning board Monday to try to force a fourth.

The interior of Monteverde NJ, the only operating retail cannabis shop in Red Bank. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Two River Green LLC will ask the board for conditional use and minor site plan approval for a licensed cannabis retail facility at 54 North Bridge Avenue, directly behind Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice, according to an agenda issued late Friday.

The applicant proposes no modifications other than the addition of a van-accessible parking space and a handicap ramp to meet the requirements of the American with Disabilities Act.

The Red Bank Laundry Center currently operates at the location, and employees expressed surprise Sunday when a redbankgreen reporter told them about the application. 

Two River Green may get planning board approval for the building. But the big question is: how will they get a license to sell cannabis? 

The borough has already issued all three of the licenses created under the retail marijuana ordinance it amended last year. 

The process of crafting that law was a chaotic and messy one that prompted one retailer to pack up and leave town, calling it a “shit show.”

The town legalized retail cannabis in 2021, but the council passed changes to the ordinance in 2023, including the three-license limit. That prompted threats of legal action by business owners who thought they had the green light and said they would lose money they had already invested in their businesses. 

Litigation is still a possibility, it seems. At a  council meeting last month, officials went into closed session to discuss possible marijuana-related litigation. 

Borough Attorney Greg Cannon told redbankgreen via email that no lawsuit has been filed, but noted a fourth applicant, The Garden At Red Bank has emerged, and was “told [it] will be placed on a waitlist for if/when one of the first three licenses becomes available or the ordinances change again (albeit there are no plans by the current administration to change the ordinances at this time).”

That fourth applicant, he said, has threatened a lawsuit against the town.

Mayor Billy Portman said there are no current plans to increase the number of licenses beyond three.

Of the three retailers issued licenses, only one is up and running: Monteverde NJ, located almost directly across North Bridge Avenue from Two River Green’s proposed site.

The board meeting  begins at 7 p.m. at borough hall and can be watched on Zoom, though only in-person attendees may ask questions or comment. A full agenda can be found here.

Partyline
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.

