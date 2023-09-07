RED BANK: PARK WORK STARTS WITH MISHAP

A backhoe en route to start work on a park makeover project tipped off a trailer in Red Bank Wednesday morning.

The backhoe, with a cracked engine cowling, was onsite at the park early Thursday, where removal of the tennis court surface was underway. (Photos by Red Bank Fire Department (top) and John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Details of the accident, which occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and River Road, were not immediately available from police Thursday morning.

The accident occurred on the first day of construction work on improvements to nearby Eastside Park, located on Harrison Avenue between Mechanic and Marion streets.

Project plans call for converting the park’s tennis courts to a hybrid of tennis and pickleball surfaces, and resurfacing the basketball court to eliminate puddling of rainwater.

The $301,000 project requires the closure of both the tennis courts and the basketball courts, interim borough Manager Darren McConnell told redbankgreen earlier this week. Completion is expected in about 60 days, he said.

A 2020 project to erect modular restrooms in the park was plagued by delays and mishaps.

