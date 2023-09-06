RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK SEEKS MURALIST

Attention would-be Gulley Jimsons: a large wall beckons at Red Bank’s Lunch Break, awaiting your artistic vision.

Specs for the mural, which will grace the northeast corner of the building on Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Lunch Break image. Click to enlarge.)

The nonprofit food security and social service agency put out a call Tuesday for “proposals from experienced artists to create a vibrant and meaningful mural to be prominently displayed on the exterior wall of the organization’s new community center building.”

Lunch Break’s home, at 121 Drs. James Parker Boulevard, is in the midst of a $12 million expansion. Upon completion, expected in April. the mural “will serve as a powerful visual representation of the organization’s values and commitment to fostering a united and diverse community,” the 40-year-old organization said in a press release. “Its theme should focus on a cohesive and inclusive community where everyone works together for greater good.”

The artist or artists selected for the Lunch Break project will get to “transform a blank wall into a beautiful and engaging work of art that resonates with our diverse community members,” the announcement said.

To be painted on a 285-square-foot rectangle on the building’s northeast corner, the proposed mural must reflect the organization’s mission and values, such as cultural diversity, and include a memorial to the late Norma Todd, who founded Lunch Break 40 years ago, among other requirements.

More details from the announcement are below. In addition, Lunch Break will hold FAQ information session for interested artists via Zoom.

The mural should evoke a sense of unity, belonging, collaboration and celebration while giving voice to the issues of those we serve in our community. It should inspire hope, understanding, generosity, compassion and respect, promoting an atmosphere of acceptance and inclusivity.

Theme and Vision:

The mural’s theme should center around the idea of “Cohesive, Inclusive and Supportive Community,” emphasizing the following elements:

1. Encompass these elements of the Lunch Break’s mission: Healthy meals, Open Hearts, Warm Home and Unlimited Potential.

2. A Memorial to Mrs. Norma Todd, a photo, quote etc.

3. Celebrating Diversity: Showcase the various cultures, backgrounds, and identities that make up our community, promoting an atmosphere of acceptance and appreciation.

4. Collaboration and Togetherness: Illustrate people from different walks of life coming together to support and uplift each other, working hand in hand to support the Lunch Break mission.

5. Sense of Belonging: Create a welcoming atmosphere that instills a feeling of belonging for everyone who encounters the mural.

6. Inspirational and Positive: The mural should evoke positive emotions and inspire individuals to participate actively in building a stronger, more inclusive community. (Hope for Tomorrow)

7. Acknowledgement of the Struggle: The mural should give voice to the issues and struggles of those we serve.

Project Scope:

1. Mural Dimensions: The wall consists of 8 panels that are 48”w x 107”; overall size is 32’w x 8’11”h (drawing attached).

2. The panels to be painted are located on the front exterior of the building facing the northeast corner.

3. Materials: High-quality, weather-resistant materials suitable for long-term outdoor display to be used.

4. Artistic Style: Artists are encouraged to demonstrate their unique styles while aligning with the overall theme and vision.

5. Timeline: The project is expected to be completed by April 2024, weather permitting.

Submission Guidelines:

Interested artists are requested to submit the following documents with their proposals:

1. Portfolio: A comprehensive portfolio showcasing no more than 10 digital images of previous work in this genre highlighting relevant themes and community-focused works. Images should be no more than 2 MB each and should be in JPEG format.

2. Concept Design: A detailed concept design of the proposed mural, including sketches, color schemes, and a written explanation of how it reflects the theme.

3. Budget: A comprehensive budget outlining all expenses, including materials, labor, and any additional on-going maintenance costs i.e. Sustentation Plan.

4. Timeline: A proposed timeline for the completion of the project, including key milestones.

5. References: Contact information for at least two references from previous mural projects.

6. Must include a Sustentation Plan.

Submission Deadline: Proposals will be accepted electronically beginning Oct. 1, 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024. Submissions should be sent to JP Nicolaides at Jnicolaides@lunchbreak.org. Late submissions will not be considered. Please contact JP for any clarifications or questions.

FAQ sessions are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. and on Monday, Oct. 23rd, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Please use the following link to register for FAQ sessions: https://rb.gy/dmtl6

Selection Process: The selection committee will evaluate proposals based on creativity, relevance to the theme, artistic merit, and the artist’s experience in community-engaged projects. Shortlisted artists will be invited for an interview to further discuss their proposals.

