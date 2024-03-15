Skip to content

RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

red-bank-police-102622-1-500x375-3167033The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for February, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 02/09/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of E. Newman Springs an employee stated that a vehicle left the business without paying for $49.00 worth of gasoline. Sgt. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 02/10/2024 the owner reported that the front license plate of a vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 02/13/2024 in the area of John St., the owner reported a wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: On 02/19/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Broad St., the victim stated that $500.00 in U.S. Currency was stolen from a wallet. Ptl Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 02/23/2024 the victim reported a package was stolen from in front of a residence. The contents of the package was valued at $750.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

ARRESTS

Brett Schweyher, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/05/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Carlos Piper, age 34 of Middletown was arrested on 02/06/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jose Rodriguez-Hernandez, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/10/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Isaiah Clyburn, age 25 of Newark was arrested on 02/12/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd

David Whitehead, age 72 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/13/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Failure of Sex Offender to Register by Det. Paul Perez.

Jose Andrade-Flores, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/2024 in the area of Willow St. for Contempt, Contempt of Court, and Harassment by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Christopher Therien, age 31 of Jackson was arrested on 02/14/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Pedro Perez-Villegas, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/14/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Matthew Gossett, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/15/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Maria Alas-Monge, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/15/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Russell Terlecki, age 53 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 02/15/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Ulise Arevalo-Espinoza, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/15/2024 in the area of Tilton Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brionna Wells, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 02/16/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Christopher Befarah, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/18/2024 in the area of Leroy Pl. for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Santo Cavallo, age 50 of Manalapan was arrested on 02/20/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jeffrey Kowal, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/21/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Joel Mirassol-Rocha, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/22/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Possession of Marijuana Over Six Ounces by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Pedro Rojas-Velasco, age 18 of Neptune was arrested on 02/22/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Possession of Marijuana Over Six Ounces by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Iyana White, age 25 of Barnegat was arrested on 02/22/2024 in the area of Hubbard Av. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Zamiya Baynard, age 25 of Barnegat was arrested on 02/22/2024 in the area of Hubbard Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Juan Perez-Torres, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/23/2024 in the area of Rector Pl. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Joseph Fredericks, age 37 of Eatontown was arrested on 02/24/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Omar Oropeza-Diego, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/25/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Cesar Mendez-Perez, age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 02/25/2024 in the area of Brower St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Alfredo Hernandez-Codero, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/26/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Theft of Services and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

David Foggy, age 53 of Keansburg was arrested on 02/26/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Charles Arliss, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 02/28/2024 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Joshua Robinson, age 39 of Middletown was arrested on 02/29/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
