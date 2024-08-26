Skip to content

RED BANK: COPS ARE BACK ON BIKES

August 26th @ 10am

Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich saddles up to begin the first regular bike patrol by the Red Bank Police in more than a decade. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The uniform shorts were crisp and new. The freshly tuned-up Raleigh bike hardly looked like it had sat in storage since President Obama’s first term. On Friday, Sgt. Matt Ehrenreich pedaled out of the lot at 90 Monmouth Street as The Red Bank Police Department began bicycle patrols for the first time in roughly fifteen years, marking a shift both in crime trends and priorities in recent years.

Sgt. Enhrenreich on patrol within the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

For now, Frazee said the patrols will entail one officer on a bike during the morning to afternoon shift on a regular basis, weather permitting.

Frazee, who continues to fill the duties of chief of police, said the idea was one he and currently-suspended Chief Darren McConnell, had both wanted to re-start.

“It’s important I think for community relations as well as, (being) easy access through the town,” Frazee said.

The department still had six or seven bikes from when patrols were active. They had four repaired and tuned up at  Shrewsbury Bicycles, where the techs said they were in good enough shape to use once again.

Red Bank had bike patrols in previous decades, but they were discontinued when manpower was shifted to a crime task force to combat spikes in robberies and other street crimes. Since then, the bikes have been collecting dust.

But robberies are down from 20 in 2004 to just six last year. Overall crime is down more than 30 percent over the same time period, according to a comparison of data provided by the Red Bank Police and FBI Uniform Crime Reports. That allows manpower to be moved away from investigating street crimes to other areas.

And Frazee says traffic congestion and other changes make a bike patrol a more appealing option to cover the town. The patrols also prompt officers to engage in a more visible way with the community, he said.

“It’s something I wanted to do, it’s important for us to get out and interact and have people see us,” Frazee said.

Borough Manager Jim Gant pledged his support for the move, saying he heard members of the community request the resumption of bike patrols during a forum on cycling and pedestrian issues. In an email to redbankgreen Gant wrote:

 

Captain Frazee undoubtedly sees the benefits of reestablishing bike patrols in Red Bank along with myself and the governing body. It was evident during our first Biking and Pedestrian Forum that a concerted bike patrol effort would be beneficial to enforcing and monitoring some of our residents’ concerns. I see this as a great opportunity to engage with the community on two wheels instead of four. This will not only allow for our officers to interact more directly with our residents and visitors, but also, it will improve their ability to navigate our urban landscape more effectively. We’ve been putting more and more emphasis on biking, both infrastructure and safety enhancements so this initiative is in direct alignment with those two goals. I, for one, am appreciative of the Red Bank Police for recognizing the significance of this endeavor.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by.

Partyline
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...

