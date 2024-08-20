Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK THROWBACK: 22-STORY TOWER PROPOSED

August 20th @ 6am

A clip from the August 24, 1984 Red Bank Register about a massive proposed development for the foot of Broad Street. Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Merchants were stoked. Residents were wary. And town officials were eventually, like, uh, no way.

Forty years ago this week, the Red Bank Register reported that a “$72 million dream” development was being proposed for the foot of Broad Street extending towards the Navesink River. The 22-story development would have included a hotel, an apartment high rise, offices and a large public plaza leading to the water.

An Ocean Township company with the very 1984-sounding name “Spyco” had reached agreements with 75 percent of the property owners to buy up the land, the paper reported.

It was not the first – and would not be the last – proposal to clear the buildings along Front Street to open vistas and foot traffic from Broad Street to the waterfront.

Such “Broad to the River” proposals date back as early as the 1930’s, as you can see from the below clip from the Register published in May, 1944.

 

And the 1984 Spyco plan would become the latest “Broad to the River” idea to go nowhere.

By November 1984, the Register was reporting on increasing opposition among borough officials and a proposal to change the master plan to limit buildings in the area to four stories that would essentially kill it. 

The developers were warning if they were limited to four stories, they would be forced to wall off the river with a single large building, they dubbed “The Great Wall of Red Bank.” Red Bank Register 05181944 Broad to the River

Some things never change, though.

Echoes of the “Broad to the River” idea came back in 2019 as developer Denholtz Properties began buying up some of the properties Spyco had whiffed on a generation earlier.

And the practice of developers and borough officials horse trading density and height in exchange for more setbacks and public space is still a feature of planning and zoning debates in town.

You might even seen a similar discussions as the town preps to consider plans for the train station redevelopment zone.

As for the “Broad to the River” idea, well, it’s still just a dream. At least there’s no “Great Wall of Red Bank.”

Throwbacks is an occasional look back at the town’s rich history through the lense of the Red Bank Register newspaper digital archives maintained by the Red Bank Public Library.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...

