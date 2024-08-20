TACOTARIANS UNITE!

There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian.

Thankfully, the Juanito’s Bakery employee finds himself in a place that is a virtual tacotarian heaven: Red Bank’s Shrewsbury Avenue. The heart of the Red Bank’s Central American immigrant community it’s a place where the noontime breezes on this fall-like day carried the wonderful smells of chile salsas and roasting meats from the dozen or so places where even the most discriminating tacotarian can’t go wrong. (photo by Brian Donohue)