A PROCLAMATION!

By KENNY KATZGRAU

The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted the recognition from Mayor Billy Portman in the presence of his wife, Trish Russoniello, who also served as redbankgreen’s designer and creative powerhouse for most of Ward’s tenure.

Also in attendance was Kenny Katzgrau, redbankgreen’s longtime web developer and now Publisher. Brian Donohue, redbankgreen’s Editor, joined via Zoom.

The due recently secured redbankgreen’s first-ever national award at the Local Independent Online News conference in Chicago in the presence of an estimated crowd of 500 publishers and journalists.