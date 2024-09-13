Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

REDBANKGREEN FOUNDER GETS PROCLAIMED

Post a comment
September 13th @ 8am

John T. Ward (left) holding the proclamation honoring him alongside Mayor Billy Portman.  (Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Over the last 18 years, John T. Ward has sat through hundreds of the sometimes mundane, occasionally fascinating meetings of the Mayor and Borough and Council. He would watch as the council began the meetings with honorary resolutions praising the DPW workers, crossing guards, Girl Scouts, centenarians and workaday folks who make this town what it is.

On Thursday, Ward, the recently retired founder of redbankgreen, finally got his due. Mayor Billy Portman read a proclamation praising his dedication to local journalism and council members lauded the news outlet he built as a crucial cornerstone of the town’s social and civic life.

“He has been a stalwart of the community providing valuable insight and information to residents of Red Bank and beyond,” Portman said reading from the proclamation. “Through his leadership redbankgreen has become a trusted source of news and information for the people of Red Bank. We are grateful for his tireless dedication and commitment to journalism over the years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

After 43 years in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, Ward retired last month.

His decision 18 years ago to ditch working for larger publications and launch a news site covering his hometown continues to reverberate in Red Bank and nationwide thanks to Broadstreet Ads, the redbankgreen offshoot that has grown into a company that helps roughly 500 publishers achieve financial footing through boosted ad revenue.  (see the video below featuring a butcher you may recognize)

Councilman Ben Forest was among several council members to follow up the proclamation with high praise for Ward’s work.

“It’s part of the record of Red Bank,” Forest said.  “You Google something and you want to look up something, very often it’s a redbankgreen story that comes up that you wrote twelve years ago or thirteen years ago and it’s important to document our story,’

He continued: “I think it’s made Red Bank a lot better. You’ve had an extraordinary impact. I know you didn’t do it for the money. The passion and the excellence is appreciated and it’s made us a better town.”

In Ward’s honor, this article has also been triple-checked to ensure there are no dependent clauses not set off by commas.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar