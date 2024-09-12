Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BACKHOES ROLL IN PARKING LOT DO-OVER

September 12th @ 7pm

whatsgoingonhere-8410917White Street Parking lot construction on easement settlement 09112024

Work on the White Street parking lot easement this week. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Contractors in the White Street Parking lot were tearing up the place with heavy machinery to re-configure curbs and driveways this week,  fixing a borough oversight during earlier work that prompted a lawsuit from a Monmouth Street business owner.

White street parking lot easement settlement construction. 09112024

In August 2023, the Borough Council approved settlement of a lawsuit filed by Diane Joy Realty, owner of the building that houses Better Housekeeping Shop on Monmouth Street, claiming a 2020 makeover of the lot blocked truck access to the rear of the store via a long established easement.

As part of the settlement, the Borough agreed to re-establish access from the store to White Street.

Schematics presented to the council showed the creation of a 30-foot-wide lane running north to White Street from the vicinity of the shop, requiring cut-throughs of two sidewalks and the apparent elimination of 12 of the lot’s 273 parking spots. Borough Manager Jim Gant confirmed the work underway this week is a result of the settlement.

According to the suit, the easement was acknowledged in legal documents when the borough acquired the property that became the White Street lot in late 1948. Tax maps dating from 1961 to the present indicate the store’s right-of-way access, it said.

Last year, then acting Borough Administrator Darren McConnell said the easement was not known to the prior administration and engineer when the lot configuration was designed. He estimated the cost of the changes to be “roughly $50,000.”

The final cost of the work was not immediately available. Borough Manager Jim Gant told redbankgreen it would be provided as soon as possible.

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...

