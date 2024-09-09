Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

REDBANKGREEN WINS NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARD

Post a comment
September 8th @ 8pm

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue (left) and Publisher Kenny Katzgrau with the trophy for LION publishers 2024 Community Engagement Award. (Photo courtesy of LION Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Redbankgreen received an award from a national association of independent news outlets at a conference in Chicago last week, with judges praising the site for providing “essential information to the citizens of Red Bank” during an historic town-wide election last year.

Local Independent Online News (LION) publishers awarded redbankgreen the Community Engagement Award, given annually to web sites in three separate revenue tiers that display “general excellence in journalistic impact by demonstrating an intentional and systematized approach to community engagement that consistently tells stories for, with, and by the people they are working to serve.”

redbankgreen‘s submission focused on its coverage of the May 9, 2023 municipal election. The work included organizing the Faceoff Over Red Bank’s Future a live-streamed debate with all 13 candidates vying for council seats and two for mayor.

The debate was hosted  – and all the election coverege written –  by recently retired redbankgreen founder John T. Ward. In a bit of foreshadowing, Ward’s eventual successor as editor, the guy writing this, assisted with organizing and served as timekeeper and referee.

“It’s a real honor to get that kind of recognition from a group of very dedicated and passionate peers across North America,” said redbankgreen Publisher Kenny Katzgrau, who accepted the award at a ceremony in Chicago Thursday night. “It’s even cooler that the project that we won for included me, John and Brian – the whole redbankgreen team – well before we knew that having Brian join full time might ever become a possibility.”

LION is an organization whose mission is to help its  575-plus member independent news outlets in the US and Canada build more sustainable businesses. The annual Sustainability Awards awarded 21 news organizations chosen from more than 200 entries in various categories.

In awarding redbankgreen, the judges wrote:

“Red Bank Green did not phone this in. The questions they asked of each of the dozen candidates were thoughtful, holistic, and gave each of them an opportunity to really paint a picture of what good governance and community engagement means to them. That they stepped up to the plate to host the roundtable shows that they went above and beyond merely reporting the facts but graduated to cultivating community and filling an immediate void therein. This is a great example of how traditional methods are still sound ways to engage with a community and provide a service!”

For Donohue and Katzgrau, receiving the award also took some of the sting out of the previous night’s disappointment. Both were in attendance at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs manager pulled pitcher Shota Imanaga after seven hitless innings, depriving the longtime baseball fans of the coveted chance to see a no-hitter in person. Fans settled for the still-rare “combined no hitter” completed by three separate pitchers.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar