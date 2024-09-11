Skip to content

AS RED BANK REMEMBERS 9/11 NEW STORIES STILL POUR FORTH

September 11th @ 2pm

 Rev. Alberto Tamayo, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua church leads the Red Bank 9/11 Memorial Service in an opening prayer.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

In the 23 years since he walked down 71 flights of stairs to escape the World Trade Center attacks – and the 22 and a half years since he died – Ellie Tava had never publicly told her father-in-law’s story before.

The story of how Paul Tava, quietly suffering from terminal cancer himself, watched as injured victims were carried past him down the stairwells of Tower One. And the way he heard the echoes of people saying  “God bless you” and “we’re praying for you” to the firefighters heading up those stairs.

“That’s what they heard as they were marching up,” Ellie Tava said.  “For some it was the final words they heard.”

Ellie Tava, president of the Rotary Club of Red Bank, read her father-in-law’s account for the first time publicly at Red Bank’s annual Sept. 11 Memorial at Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday. At times, she fought back tears. Others, standing in the grass under deep blue skies reminiscent of that horrible day, dabbed their eyes as she spoke.

Ellie Tava, president of Red Bank Rotary Club speaking at the 09112024 sept. 11 ceremonyEllie Tava, president of the Rotary Club of Red Bank, reads her father in law’s account of escaping the World Trade Center on 9/11. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Paul Tava, an electrical engineer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey who lived in Monmouth Junction, penned his remembrances of Sept. 11, 2001 before he succumbed to cancer six months later.

He was in a staff meeting on the 71st floor, he wrote, when the first plane struck the building in the terrorist attack. Due to his cancer, his lungs were operating at just ten percent capacity when he descended the stairs. On the street, he searched for shelter as the towers fell and a cloud of dust and debris consumed Lower Manhattan

“Trying door after door after door, we finally found one that opened,” Ellie Tava said, reading her father-in-law’s account.   “It was Kelly’s Bar. There were only eight people in the bar and we had all escaped the cloud.”

“Some of you know, once again, God has blessed me,”  Paul Tava wrote of his escape.

Tava’s story was yet another reminder the impact 9/11 had, and still has, on lives in and around Red Bank. The annual ceremony had no shortage of others, including the tolling of the bell and moment of silence for borough residents Brendan Lang and Liberty Hose volunteer firefighter Mark Hemschoot who perished in the attack.

“Both were my friends,” said Red Bank Fire Department Chief Bobby Holiday.

The event was hosted by the Red Bank Elks Lodge #233, located next door to the park. Scroll down for more photos of the ceremony.

09112024 Sept. 11 Memorial Riverside Gardens Park

