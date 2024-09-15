RED BANK: WEST FRONT STREET TRAFFIC ALERT

A traffic warning sign on West Front Street Sunday. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Folks planning to drive on West Front Street Tuesday Sept. 17, take note: a portion of the road will be closed intermittently to traffic for a film production, borough officials said.

A digital billboard parked curbside alerts drivers to “expect delays” between 9 a.m. and 6 pm. when the road will be closed intermittently between Broad and Maple.

In an email response to redbankgreen Borough Manager Jim Gant said the closures will be “brief” and “intermittent.”

“The road will NOT be closed for the entire time and they will be working in tandem with our police to ensure that interruptions are managed most effectively,” he wrote. “Again, intermittent.”

