NJ Transit police at the scene of a pedestrian train strike Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

UPDATE

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A pedestrian was struck by a NJ Transit train near the Monmouth Street Crossing Saturday afternoon, Red Bank Police Capt. Mike Frazee said. No further details were immediately available. Red Bank Police and members of the Red Bank Fire Department were on the scene, along with NJ Transit police.

On the ground near the railroad gate, a shoe, sunglasses, a blue baseball cap and other personal belongings could be seen on the ground marked with numbered evidence placards.

As of 2:50 pm the southbound train remained in the station blocking the intersection of Monmouth Street and Bridge Avenue with traffic being diverted.

An alert on the NJ Transit web site said North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Middletown and Long Branch due to a pedestrian strike near Red Bank. Customers should visit njtransit.com/abcfor available alternate service information.

UPDATE: Statement provided by acting police Chief Mike Frazee shortly after 5 p.m.:

Red Bank Police responded to the Bridge Avenue / Monmouth Street train crossing for a pedestrian struck by the train.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old, white male who is known to the community as Anthony Depalma. Officers immediately performed life saving measures at the scene and Depalma was transported to Riverview Medical Center and succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

Incidents like today are never easy and I give credit to Sgt. Ashon Lovick and his officers, Ptl. Watson, Ptl. Todd, Ptl. Mellaci, Ptl. Maggulli, Ptl. Ramos as well as the Red Bank Fire Department because they require an all-hands-on deck response. The incident occurred at the crossing and is being investigated by NJ Transit.

Frazee said the victim had a Highlands address.

