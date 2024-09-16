Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
September 16th @ 8am
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We did not get his name as the call went on for some time and we did not want to interrupt. (photo by Brian Donohue)
