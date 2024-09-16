Skip to content

RED BANK: MARINE PARK LOT PROCEEDS WHILE PARKLET PAUSES

September 16th @ 10am

The site of parklet construction on Monmouth Street Friday evening.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Anyone who owns an old house knows even the most well-planned renovation project can hit snags once you start discovering surprises that had been hidden behind the walls and floors. The same goes for an old street in an old town.

Contractors working on a new “parklet” on Monmouth Street discovered a few surprises from the olden days when they began digging, including lead water lines and an underground fuel tank, delaying the project, officials said. Once the issue is remediated, officials with both the borough and Red Bank Rivercenter, say it should be on track for completion in the next few weeks.

Rivercenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman sent out a reminder that adjacent businesses remain open.

“Everyone has access to all of the businesses, which include Whipped, Mr. Pizza Slice, Toss’d, The Green Room, Fable Creamery and Ce la Vi,” Zuckerman wrote in the organization’s weekly newsletter. “Please support these businesses if you can during this time! A lot of people see the traffic cones and the barricades, and they think that the road is closed and the businesses are closed. This couldn’t be further from the truth! Both Monmouth Street and all of the above businesses are open during their normal business hours.”

Meanwhile a short stroll away in Marine Park, progress proceeds apace on a remake of the park, with a new parking lot completed last week.

Marine Park parking lot 09132024

The newly completed parking lot in Marine Park. (photo by Brian Donohue/click to enlarge)

“I’m actually happy with the timeline they are on,” Borough Manager Jim Gant said at last week’s meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council.

Work is expected to begin soon to tear up the older parking in the northeastern corner of the park closer to the waterfront. That area is going to be converted to an open grass covered lawn and green space.

Gant said a Marine Park committee consisting of himself, Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano and council members  Kristina Bonatakis and Ben Forest will meet September 30  with engineering firm CME Associates to discuss details of the next phase, including an inventory of the park’s 40 trees. In a 2019 final concept plan for the park, 32 of the parks 40 trees appear targeted for removal, which recently raised concerns of at least one member of the borough planning board. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

Partyline
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)

