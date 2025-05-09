Skip to content

RED BANK WEEKEND: FARMERS MARKET, RECORD RIOT AND WHERE TO PARK FOR IT ALL

May 9th @ 10am


Red Bank Farmers Market 072024The Red Bank Farmers Market returns to the Galleria parking lot Sunday    (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Mother’s Day is Sunday and Red Bank folks won’t even have to go indoors to get mom that Black Sabbath or Motorhead LP she’s always wanted then stock up to prepare her some locally-raised kielbasa and fresh googootz!

The Record Riot outdoor record fair is back on Saturday and the Red Bank Farmers Market re-starts for the season on Sunday.

With a stellar weather forecast for sunshine and temperatures in the 70′ both Saturday and Sunday, you’ll want to scroll down for the details on a wonderful weekend in Red Bank. 

Red bank farmers market gagootz 2021Gagootz for sale at the Red Bank Farmers Market in 2021 (photo by Brian Donohue)

SATURDAY: The Red Bank Record Riot, organized by Jack’s Music Shoppe, and Record Riots brings more than 40 vendors of LP’s, CD’s, and cassettes to Mechanic Street, just off Broad Street.

 

 

By the way, if you’re coming from out of town and are wondering about parking, Red Bank RiverCenter and Setaro House just teamed up on a video that highlights all the lots and garages folks from out of town always seem to be driving around in circles cluelessly looking for. They also released the below list.

 

 
 
 
 
 
On Sunday, the seasonal Red Bank Farmer’s Market returns to the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of West Front Street and Shrewsbury Avenue. Despite our previous statements, the gagootz is usually not ripe until mid summer, but there will be plenty of other offerings as usual. See you there!

Red Bank Farmers Market 072024

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

