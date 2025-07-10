This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack of notoriously bloodthirsty feral cats on Bank Street Thursday morning. It is safe and appears healthy and if its yours you should email us at [email protected].
LOST PARROT
