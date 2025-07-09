RED BANK: COUNCIL TO VOTE ON TRAIN STATION REDEVELOPMENT PLAN

A rendering by the developer Denholtz of the company’s concept plan for the northern parcel of the train station area. This photo shows the view from Monmouth Street looking southeast.(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Mayor and Borough Council of Red Bank will hold a public hearing and final vote on an ordinance that sets the stage for a massive redevelopment project in the area around the train station.

An aeriel view looking northeeast of the Denholtz concept plan for the train station redevelopment area, with Chestnut Street in the bottom right corner.

The Red Bank Train Station Redevelopment Plan creates new zoning for the 25-acre zone, allowing buildings up to five stories, the construction of up to 400 apartments, two new streets and green space around the historic train station building.

Denholtz, NJ Transit’s designated developer for its properties and the owner of several other parcels in the area, would then return to the Planning Board seeking approval of its site plan – a specific detailed blueprint for what it plans to build.

The council will also vote on a plan to issue a tax abatement to Locust Landing, a 40-unit affordable housing complex on Locust Avenue

The meeting of the Borough Council begins at 6:30 pm at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. It can be attended via zoom via this link.

